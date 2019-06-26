‘Counting On’ Stars Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson Reveal Sex of First Child Together

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are seeing pink. The Counting On couple told Us Weekly on Tuesday that they have a daughter on the way.

“We are so grateful that God has blessed us with a sweet baby girl!” the couple told the magazine. “If she only knew how loved she is already and how many people are already praying for her! She truly is a gift… a miracle from God.”

The two reportedly held a small gender reveal party where family members were given balloons filled with white, pink or blue confetti. Whichever balloon held either blue or pink would determine the sex, but Lauren’s sister Lily, who was in charge of the reveal, surprised everyone by hiding one final balloon in the back with the actual reveal confetti — which was pink.

Meanwhile, Lauren’s sister-in-law, Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) and husband Joe Duggar also revealed on Tuesday that they, too, are expecting a daughter. It’s a baby boom for the Duggar family, as Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) welcomed her baby girl with husband Ben Seewald.

Josiah and Lauren’s baby girl will be their first child together after Lauren suffered a miscarriage. “God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moment has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” they told Us Weekly in May. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall. Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!”

A post shared by Josiah and Lauren Duggar (@siandlaurenduggar) on May 20, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

“As we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!” they wrote at the time on an Instagram photo of Josiah, 22, and Lauren, 22, who cradled her baby bump while a white balloon floated in the distance.

Josiah told fans in a video on the family blog that it was him who guessed that Lauren was expecting, revealing that he ran to the store for a pregnancy test at about 4 a.m. one day. He said he was “sure” Lauren was pregnant, and wanted confirmation.

“I went to the store and got a test, because I thought for sure she was probably expecting and sure enough she was,” he said on the blog.

“We were both overjoyed and just crying because we’re just so thankful for another sweet blessing,” Lauren added.

The TLC couple said that Josiah would choose the child’s name if it was a boy, while Lauren would pick if it’s a girl — which Josiah was sure it would be.

“I think it’s probably going to be a girl, but I get to pick a boy name,” Josiah said, with Lauren adding, “I really don’t know. I just want a healthy baby, so I’ll just say a boy!”