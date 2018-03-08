Duggars Congratulate Josiah, Lauren Swanson on Engagement

When Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson got engaged after six weeks of courting, the Duggar clan made their positions known loud and clear.

The Counting On family flooded the happy couple with video messages of congratulations, offering well wishes, laughs and excitement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar expressed their happiness for the engaged couple with Josiah and Lauren by their side, holding hands and beaming with smiles the entire time.

“We are so excited for Josiah and Lauren. We love Lauren, she is such a precious girl,” Michelle said in a video. “I think of Proverbs 31 and I think of Lauren. She definitely has all of those fruits that you would look for in a godly woman and I know Josiah feel honored that you have accepted him as your fiance. How exciting!” She gave Lauren a tight side hug to show off her happiness.

Patriarch Jim Bob also shared his congratulations and likened his son’s feelings to his own when he proposed 34 years ago: “I remember, Michelle, when I asked you to marry me and you accepted, I felt like I was just so blessed, the most blessed man on earth and I know that’s the way Josiah feels. Scripture says, ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord.’ And so we’re so excited about a future new daughter in law here and welcome to the family.”

Josiah’s sister Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald took a more comical approach to their congratulations video, offering them some oversized X and O chocolates as a celebratory gift.

“Pretty sure that y’all wanna save your first kiss for your wedding day, but come over here and we’ll give you a couple of giant Xs and Os, hugs and kisses, that y’all can share amongst yourselves,” Jessa joked, while Ben threatened to eat them if Josiah and Lauren didn’t visit quickly enough.

Sister Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo also offered up some love for the soon-to-be wed couple, keeping their well wishes short and sweet.

“Josiah and Lauren, we are so happy for you guys. We just want to tell you congratulations,” Jinger told her brother and his bride-to-be.

Jeremy added, “We’re happy for you. Lauren, we’re excited for you to join the family and we will look forward to a wedding coming up. Congrats, guys!”

Josiah, 21, popped the question to longtime family friend Lauren, 18, at the exact spot where her parents were engaged.

He shared a photo of himself and his fiancee showing off her diamond ring for fans on Monday to announce the news.

“I feel like the most blessed guy on earth… Lauren said YES! God definitely opened our eyes in his perfect timing to show us how we complete each other. The more time I spend with Lauren the more I realize how I can’t live without her. There’s no one else I’d rather spend my days and grow old with!” he wrote.

The couple has not revealed any further plans of their upcoming nuptials.