‘Counting On’: See the Transformation of Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s New Home

Kendra and Joseph Duggar‘s new home was at the center of this week’s episode of Counting On.

The young couple has had a ton of work done on their log cabin-themed house — doing a fair amount of work themselves as well. In a confessional, Joseph estimated that the place had been under construction for about seven months at the beginning of the episode.

“But, a lot of that I’ve been working on it myself,” he allowed. “I’ll have maybe one or two other people with me.”

The house was once owned by Joseph’s grandmother, and it was moved from one property to another. The place is “five or six-hundred yards” away from the main house, where most of the Duggars live, making it easy for them to rely on the tight-knit family for help with everything — including childcare, eventually.

The house tour came just in time, as the couple announced during the grand tour that they are expecting their first child. Kendra burst out with the news while showing off the guest bedroom, which she then revealed to Jana and Jessa was probably going to be a nursery instead.

In reality, Kendra and Joseph just welcomed their firstborn back in June. However, the show is taking its time to catch up, giving far more detail than fans can expect in a simple Instagram post. It’s clear that in the early stages of Kendra’s pregnancy, their biggest concern was establishing a safe and ideal home to start their family in.

Here’s a closer look at the inside of the newlyweds‘ home on the Duggar property.

Exterior

First and foremost, the difference in the house is clear from the outside. Joseph and his friends put in a lot of work to turn the little log cabin into a true home, and to make it look like it belongs on the plot it was transplanted to.

Kitchen

Obviously, before the work began the kitchen was far from usable. However, Joseph did more than make it “good enough.” He and Kendra brought the room up to a high standard both in terms of functionality and aesthetic.

Dining Room

The dining room came a long way to become a livable space, but in the end it came out in a perfect blend of modern and rustic. The young couple put in hardwood floors and a matching door. In the episode, Kendra also noted that she was especially pleased with the deck, which will be a fun and safe place for young children to play outdoors.

Living Room

Kendra and Joe left little doubt that they enjoy their relaxation time with the way they set up their living room. The couple loaded the space with comfy chairs and couches, making it ideal for entertaining but also for kicking back alone.

Bathroom

The young Duggars spared no expense on their bathroom, installing a beautiful granite countertop.

Game room

Joe and Kendra will undoubtedly become the favorite aunt and uncle among some of the Duggar grandchildren with the help of their new ping pong table. The game room goes to show that while they value their own space outside of the big house, they are not trying to isolate themselves or become antisocial.

Nursery

Of course, Jana and Jessa helped Kendra put together an elegant nursery as a way of announcing her pregnancy to both her family and the rest of the Duggars. The place looks amazing in the pictures, though these days it is probably a bit more hectic in there.

Nursery (cont.)

Bedroom

Before Joe got to work, it looks like the bedroom was nothing more than a few studs marking off a corner of the cabin. He went above and beyond, however, and in the end it looks like a home to be proud of.