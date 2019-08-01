‘Counting On’ Stars John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Burnett Expecting First Child

There’s officially another Duggar baby on the way! On Thursday, John David Duggar and his wife Abbie Burnett announced that they are expecting their first child together, confirming the news in a statement to PEOPLE. The couple join fellow expecting couples Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar, Anna Duggar and husband Josh, as well as Amy Duggar and husband Dillon King.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the couple said. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise.”

“We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!” they added.

News of the pregnancy comes after months of speculation that the couple was expecting. After Grandma Mary Duggar’s passing in June, pregnancy rumors were sparked when Jessa (Duggar) Seewald alluded to her grandmother being excited “about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter.” At the time, all of the Duggar women pregnant were expected to give birth in the fall.

That “winter” announcement was followed by two months of social media silence from Duggar and Burnett, with some fans assuming the lack of posts was an attempt to hide a baby bump.

Returning to Instagram in July, the couple shared a photo from their trip to Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The photo, showing Duggar standing behind his wife with both of their hands over her belly, had many comparing it to a pregnancy announcement photo.

After meeting through a mutual missions project and enjoying a brief courtship before becoming engaged in July of 2018, Duggar and Burnett tied the knot on Nov. 3, 2018 in Burnett’s hometown of Ada, Oklahoma. Fans were able to watch the elaborate ceremony on the most recent season of the Duggar’s TLC reality show, Counting On.

“We are so excited to be married!” they said at the time. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

In June, the couple celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary, writing that “living n love together only gets sweeter with each passing day!”