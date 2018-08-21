‘Counting On’ Couple Joe and Kendra Duggar Entrusts Major Secret With John David

John David Duggar had a big secret on his hands during Monday’s all-new episode of Counting On after being given the task of keeping the gender of brother Joe and sister-in-law Kendra’s baby a secret from everyone — even the parents-to-be!

The Duggar newlyweds decided to make their big reveal party even more exciting for everyone by keeping the sex of their baby a surprise for even themselves, they told the cameras.

“We decided not to find out out so we could all be surprised at the same time,” Kendra said, later adding, “We decided to be surprised with the rest of the family, that way we don’t have to try and keep the secret ourselves.”

Joe agreed, “So John’s going to go with us to the ultrasound to find out the gender of the baby, so that way he can reveal to us and to our families what the gender of the baby is.”

John David, a constable in the family’s Arkansas county, was up to the task.

“Joe and Kendra asked me to come to the ultrasound so that I could be the one that finds out what the gender is, and then be able to set up the actual gender reveal,” he said, stipulating that he wasn’t going to “do some really girly gender reveal party.”

“At least that’s not my plan,” he added. “Even if it is a girl.”

Kendra had the perfect suggestion for a gender neutral party idea, saying her dad told her about this powder canisters that, when shot, explode with blue or pink powder to represent a baby boy or girl.

“You’d be the perfect candidate, Mr. law enforcement,” she teased her brother-in-law.

At the ultrasound appointment, Kendra told the doctor that while she was feeling a little nauseated, her pregnancy was going well, and the two agreed that the OB/GYN would simply write the sex of the baby down on a piece of paper and put it in an envelope for John David.

Joe was confident his brother would be able to keep the piece of information to himself, saying, “I definitely trust John to keep the secret. He’s very trustworthy guy and one who, he won’t let the cat out of the bag.”

And it was clear John David was taking the responsibility seriously as well, responding half-jokingly to a producer who asked for the inside scoop, “Nothing you can do is going to work to pull that information out of me, except for maybe we could talk a price.”

He added, “This is world changing stuff right here. I mean, this is information that dictates whether the room is going to be painted pink or whether it is going to be painted blue.”

The reveal went off without a hitch, with the blue powdery reveal signifying the couple was about to welcome a baby boy setting off quite the Duggar celebration.

The couple welcomed son Garrett David in June, the family announced on their blog at the time, with Joseph and Kendra saying, “No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today. Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC