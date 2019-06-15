‘Counting On’: Jill Duggar Under Fire as Fans Claim She’s Trying to Profit off Grandmother’s Passing

Counting On fans are not happy with Jill Duggar after accusing her of attempting to profit off Grandma Mary Duggar’s death.

The Duggar family matriarch passed away June 9 at the age of 78 from an accidental drowning. Jill was one of the many members of the Duggar family to pay tribute to Mary after her unexpected passing, but fans appeared to take issue with one of the ways she honored her grandmother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to OK!, the former Counting On star promoted a blog post titled “A Life Well Lived: Lessons My Grandma Taught Me” on Monday, June 10 and fans took issue with her trying to make money off the tragedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 10, 2019 at 12:32pm PDT

Jill, 28, posted a screenshot of her blog on Instagram telling fans, “Swipe up in my story or click the link in my bio (www.dillardfamily.com) to read the post. [crying emoji and hearts] #grandmaduggar #rip #youaremissed.”

Fans took issue with the reality television personality’s post, taking to the comments section with the criticism.

“Trying to flog your pathetic blog when a family member dies-classy. You really are utterly socially stunted,” one user hardly commented.

“You know, I wished your family the best on your last post but Jill, using your dead grandmother for money is just disgusting,” another fan ranted. “You are [stooping] to a new low with this ‘link in bio!’ business. You should be spending time with your father and the rest of your family, I’m sure your grandmother wouldn’t appreciate you monetizing her death. You should be ashamed.”

They added: “I don’t think you know how blogs work. She is literally being paid for every person that clicks on her link. Not only the click to her homepage but again when you click on the Memorial for her grandmother. I saw five ads on the one post about Grandma Duggar alone. She has the choice to add those advertisements or to keep them off there. She knows this sort of post will bring traffic to her.”

Another fan wrote, “The fact she posted this and promoted it was already tacky as hell but the ‘swipe up’ and emojis are just downright disrespectful. Like she’s sharing a blog about a bad experience at a restaurant or something.”

Jesse Duggar also uploaded a blog post about her grandmother but was not met with as much criticism from fans, given that she shared the blogpost on her Instagram rather than forcing fans to visit a website to read her tribute.