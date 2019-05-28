‘Counting On’: Jill Duggar Reportedly Jealous Over Family Pregnancies

The Counting On family is set to grow with the addition of a number of new babies set to arrive in 2019, but Jill (Duggar) Dillard is reportedly jealous that she and husband Derick Dillard are not among the members of the family expecting.

Currently, Jessa Duggar, Kendra Caldwell, Anna Duggar, Joy Forsyth and Lauren Swanson are all pregnant, with extended family member Amy Duggar (Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s niece) also having announced that she is expecting.

The influx of pregnancies within the family, however joyous, has reportedly left another member feeling the pangs of jealousy settling in.

According to fan theories and as reported by CheatSheet, Duggar, who shares two sons with her husband, is a “little jealous” of the expectant moms, an emotion that has only deepened given rumors that a “sisters” pregnancy photo shoot will take place, which she will not be a part of.

Though if she is jealous, Duggar is doing a good job at hiding it, as she has congratulated each couple on the announcements of their little ones on the way.

The alleged jealous may also be short-lived, as Duggar and her husband were recently at the center of rumors that they, too, are expecting a little one on the way. The speculation was prompted after a photo shared to the Counting On star’s Instagram page on Thursday, May 23 showed her posing beside her pregnant cousin Amy with a shopping bag hiding her midsection.

The peculiar placement of the bag, which completely covered her midsection, left many wondering if Duggar was attempting to hide a growing baby bump.

“I think someone’s pregnant,” one person wrote.

“Hiding a bump?” another fan questioned.

“I think we might be hearing about one more Duggar expecting, due in 2020,” a third added.

While Duggar has not addressed the speculation, this wouldn’t be the first time that she has been at the center of such rumors. Pregnancy rumors surrounding Duggar have been running rampant since 2018 and reached a fever peak in June of that year after fans were convinced that a photo she shared showed her baring a tiny baby bump with prenatal vitamins in the background.

Although it remains to be seen if Duggar really is pregnant, it is believed that she and her husband may be waiting to welcome their third child, as Derick is currently in law school and their family is still in the midst of settling into their new home.