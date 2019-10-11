‘Counting On’: Jill Dillard Debuts Cousin Amy Duggar’s Newborn Son in Sweet Photo

Counting On star Jill (Duggar) Dillard showed off her cousin Amy (Duggar) King‘s newborn son, Daxton Ryan King. The adorable photo showed off Daxton’s face, the day after he was born. Dillard called the latest member of the Duggar family “a keeper.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Oct 10, 2019 at 1:36pm PDT

“Welcome to the world Daxton Ryan King,” Dillard wrote, alongside a photo of herself holding Daxton. “So excited for y’all! Thanks for letting me pop in earlier and snatch some baby snuggles!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dillard also tagged Daxton’s parents, King and King’s husband, Dillon King. After a baby emoji, Dillard included the hashtags “he’s a keeper,” “my adorable baby cousin” and “baby king.”

The cute photo attracted nothing but praise from Dillard’s followers.

“Aww so adorable And your eyes are sooo blue in this picture,” one person wrote.

“Oh gosh he looks just like Amy!! Congratulations on your beautiful baby boy!” another added.

“Ughhhhhh he’s so cute! So squishy!!! He’s literally perfect,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“He’s cute! Congrats on the new baby cousin!” another wrote.

King, 32, and Dillon announced the birth of their son in PEOPLE Magazine. Daxton was born Wednesday via c-section, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

“I’ve always wanted to be a boy mom! Dillon builds lifted trucks, so I can just imagine how suped-up the Power Wheels will be,” King told PEOPLE in June, when they revealed they were having a boy. “We just can’t wait for this little ball of energy to arrive! He’s already named, so let all the embroidery begin. I am so obsessed with baby bath robes!”

King and Dillon have been married since September 2015. They broke their pregnancy news in April and announced Daxton’s name in July.

“On the King side of the family, all the letters begin with the letter ‘D,’” Dillon explained to PEOPLE in August. “So we were trying to figure out a ‘D’ name that was different, and we landed on Dax, then Daxton.”

As for the Ryan, King said it stands for “Little King,” so “it was like, we have to!”

“He’s going to come out wearing sunglasses, like, ‘What’s up, I’m Dax!’” King joked in August. “He’s going to have a cool style.”

King kept fans up to date with every major milestone during her pregnancy on her Instagram page. Before Daxton’s birth, she revealed he was coming in early and defended having a c-section.

“Surprise!! Our little Daxton will be here today!! With my small frame and the fact that the Dr. Said theres an 85% chance I’d have an emergency situation,” she wrote. “We went ahead and scheduled a cesarean to be on the safe side. I’m sure there will be negative comments. But I have to do what’s right for my body and what’s healthy for my son.”

She continued, “I’ve been mentally and spiritually preparing myself for this I’m trying to relax, and not worry! But I’ve never had surgery before, I’ve never even stayed in a hospital before, so I’m just a ball of nerves…soo I’d appreciate your prayers!!! But in just a few hours our lives will be forever changed! I’m focused on God’s promises and that sweet little face!! Ok, daddy let’s do this!!!”

Photo credit: Getty Images