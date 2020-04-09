‘Counting On’ Star Jessa Duggar Thinking About Baby Names, Sparking Pregnancy Speculation

Jessa Duggar Seewald has Counting On fans speculating she’s expecting baby number four with husband Ben Seewald after bringing up baby names on social media. The TLC personality, who is already mom to sons Spurgeon 4, Henry, 3, and daughter Ivy, 10 months, took to Twitter to share an interesting conversation she had with her eldest Tuesday.

Revealing she had been talking with Spurgeon about “old names” she likes, Jessa shared a funny exchange she hashtagged “Sayings of Spurgeon.” But people looking past the top level of the conversation wondered why the reality star was thinking about names in the first place. “Thinking of having another baby?” one follower asked, as another wondered, “Kids are so funny. Are you expecting again?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

I love old names, and was talking with Spurgeon about this—

Me: “Do you like the name ‘Alice,’ for a girl?”

Spurgeon: “Alice? That sounds like ‘malice.’ That is not my favorite name. I prefer ‘speeding-delightning.’”#SayingsOfSpurgeon — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) April 8, 2020

The Seewald family might not have baby number four on the way, but little sister Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are surely in need of name suggestions, having announced in March they were pregnant with their second child. “Yes… it’s true! [Austin] and I are PREGNANT again!” Joy wrote on Instagram at the time. “Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

Giving a more detailed insight into her pregnancy on the couple’s YouTube channel, Joy-Anna revealed the couple would be having a little girl and that the due date was Aug. 19. This will be the couple’s rainbow baby, as the two suffered a miscarriage in June 2019 with a daughter whom they named Annabell Elsie Forsyth.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram at the time. “Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”