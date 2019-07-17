‘Counting On’ Star Jessa Duggar Shares Empowering Parenting Tip With Latest Post

Being a mom of three is no easy task, and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is accepting the help that she can get, even if it is from her toddler boys. The Counting On star, who welcomed daughter Ivy Jane with husband Ben Seewald back in May, expanding their family of four to a family of five, recently shared an empowering message on Instagram about parenting.

A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jul 9, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

“There’s a window of time in the toddler years where little ones become eager to help,” Duggar captioned a video of son Spurgeon vacuuming. “It’s so sweet to watch their excitement as they are allowed to take part in meaningful tasks — not pretend ‘helping’, but really doing something that helps out the whole family.”

Duggar, who also shares youngest son Henry Wilberforce with Seewald, went on to explain that allowing children to help around the house brings a “sense of importance and belonging and being needed.”

“Yes, it may take 5x longer than if I did it myself, but they find it exciting to help out and lend a hand,” she continued. “We definitely need to encourage this and not squelch the excitement.”

“Spurgeon wanted to vacuum the rug this morning, so I showed him how to get started, and then he took over. I stood there in awe watching this determined little guy. After 10 min of going in circles and stopping to inspect for any missed spots, he had the whole thing spotless!” she wrote. “Wiping down the table, putting away toys, dumping ingredients and mixing in a bowl, grabbing a diaper for the baby, loading spoons and cups into the dishwasher — they’re eager to take part.”

“As they show interest in household tasks, there needs to be less of sending them off to play, and more of bringing them alongside us and involving them in what we’re doing.” She advised her fellow parents. “At first, tasks will be joint or may require our full supervision, but before we know it they will be older, competent, and be able do these tasks on their own — and do them well.”

Many of Duggar’s followers seemed to agree with the message, with many taking to the comments section to praise her approach to parenting.

“Lady you are wise beyond your years and a wonderful mamma,” one person wrote.

“You are also teaching him good habits too,” added another. “keep it up mama you are doing great.”

Mom of five, and soon to be six, Anna Duggar also praised Duggar’s words, writing, “Very true! You are such a wise momma.”