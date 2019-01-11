Jessa Duggar Reveals Why She Was Not Included in Latest ‘Counting On’ Promo

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald has finally revealed why she and her husband Ben were not included in the latest Counting On promo.

The promo that was released recently by TLC featured all of the other Counting On families, but not the Seewalds. In an Instagram post that featured a photo of her sister Jana and young niece Felicity, a fan asked Seewald about the perceived slight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A lot of us our [sic] wondering why you and Ben aren’t in the new TLC promo picture,” the follower commented, “I thought maybe you two were busy the day they shot the pictures or perhaps there are more promo pictures that haven’t been released, thank you.”

Seewald politely replied, “At the last shoot, they only took updated pics of newly married couples or those who had a new babies. Our family hadn’t changed much since the last shoot, so they didn’t need us this time around.”

Fans should not be concerned, however, as Seewald and her family will still be a part of the upcoming season of Counting On, and they will also be welcoming a new addition to their family.

The couple recently announce that that Seewald is pregnant, and their sons Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 23 months old, will soon be big brothers.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Duggar told PEOPLE exclusively. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!”

“At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things,” she went on to say

“Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit. Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to,” Seewald added, referring to Spurgeon and Henry.

“We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival,” she finally said.

Counting On Season 4 premieres on TLC on Monday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.