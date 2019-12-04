‘Counting On’ Star Jessa Duggar Reveals Major Overhaul to Kids’ Diets

Counting On star Jessa Duggar is mom to three kids, and she revealed on Instagram on Monday that her children are about to get a little bit of a change when it comes to what they’re eating.

Duggar made her announcement with a video of her 2-year-old son Henry cracking several eggs into a bowl, joking, “You boys will be making breakfast for the whole family.”

The 27-year-old, who with her husband Ben Seewald is also parents to son Spurgeon, 4, and daughter Ivy, 6 months, shared in her caption that she’s been making some changes to the menu in her home due to her kids’ eating habits.

“Picky eaters? Things were getting a bit rough, so we’ve been making some reforms in the Seewald household,” she wrote.

“We’ve had lots of helpful tips and advice shared with us for retraining appetites and getting kiddos to branch out and try new foods. I know we can’t be the only ones struggling with this, so I just made a little video describing some things we’ve been learning and implementing.”

The TLC star invited fans to click the link in her bio, which led to a YouTube video titled “Picky Eaters: Making Steps Toward Healthy Habits.”

“We had kind of fallen into a rut,” she explained. “We were in a place where Ben and I were making some healthier meals for ourselves but we didn’t really want to put up with the food battle at suppertime, we just wanted it to be peaceful and quiet. So, oftentimes, we would be making something separate for the kids to eat than we were eating.”

“The more I thought about this, for one, it was just more complicated. It was a lot more work to make extra food,” she continued. “So I was thinking, ‘Okay, we need to make some changes here.’”

In the video, Duggar shared some of the changes she is making to her children’s diets including no longer buying food that her boys would always ask for, snacking less, introducing new foods and getting kids involved in the kitchen.

