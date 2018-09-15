‘Counting On’ Fans Speculate Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Are Expecting After Spotting Clue

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are the latest couple in the Duggar family to face pregnancy rumors from fans.

The speculation started after a few fans of the Counting On couple noticed Swanson’s recent Pinterest activity saw the newlywed pinning items to her board, including the likes of baby shower ideas and maternity-themed photos.

The clue was spotted by a Reddit user who revealed the news on a thread discussing which member of the Duggar family would be the next one to announce a new addition to ever-growing family, InTouch first reported.

“Lauren has been pinning baby stuff on her Pinterest, so she could be pregnant right now,” the user wrote.

Fans are counting down the days of the announcement, given the couple tied the knot on June 30 five months after Duggar announced he had begun courting the friend of the family.

“We’ll probably get a Siren pregnancy announcement next month,” another Reddit user wrote.

The outlet also wrote Duggar and Swanson were the subject of pregnancy rumors a few weeks back after Lauren appeared to hide her stomach in new photos with her husband, though those rumors have not been confirmed.

Duggar and Swanson wed on June 30 a John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, though the nuptials reportedly did not go exactly according to plan.

“The whole event was chaotic. Everything was messed up,” a witness told Radar Online about the party back in July. “The organizer messed everything up for the volunteers and the venue.”

The wedding will reportedly be broadcast in an upcoming episode of Counting On, which very recently showed fans the romantic moment Josiah proposed to his now wife.

“I did not see this coming. I was very surprised,” Swanson said soon after the two officially got engaged. “I’m still in shock. It doesn’t seem real.”

It is only a matter of time before the new couple brings new adorable members to the Duggar family, but until then we can let them enjoy newlywed life.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” the couple told PEOPLE shortly after the wedding. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Josiah added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.