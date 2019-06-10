‘Counting On’ Fans React to Grandma Mary Duggar’s Sudden Death

Counting On fans took to social media to pay their respects to Duggar family grandmother Mary Duggar, who died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 78.

Mary, who was Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar’s mother, was memorialized on the Duggar family’s official Facebook page and blog, as well as on a few individual Duggar family members’ social media pages, where fans commented and left condolences.

“So very sorry for your loss! Praying for you and your family. May God wrap his comforting arms around you all during this time. Heaven sure gets sweeter everyday!” one Facebook user wrote.

“Love and prayers…. loved seeing her on the shows with the family. What a tremendous Godly legacy she leaves,” another said.

“Sending love and prayers. She was a beautiful part of your family,” someone else said.

“Wow! So sorry to hear of her passing! We will miss her so much and I know everyone there will miss her even more. What a Godly loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother,” one Instagram user wrote on Anna Duggar’s tribute post to her husband Josh Duggar’s grandmother.

“Oh no!! I definitely didn’t expect this. She always seemed so full of life. Praying for you and your family!” another said.

“So so sorry!! My heart is broken for you all. Obviously I never knew her personally but just from what I’ve seen on the show, she was such a sweet, tender hearted woman. Sending so many prayers and tons of love!” one Instagram user wrote on Jill (Duggar) Dillard’s post.

“So sad for the [Duggar Family] to hear that their Grandma Mary Duggar passed away,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I just found out Grandma Duggar died and I’m honestly v upset rn,” another said.

“So sad for the Duggar family in the loss of Grandma Mary. You will all be in my thoughts,” someone else wrote.

In the family’s official statement, they announced, “We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death.”

“She is survived by her daughter Deanna and her son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, with several more great-grandchildren on the way!

“Mary Duggar was also a successful real estate broker who owned Good Neighbor Realty and was noted in Northwest Arkansas for being the broker who put together the property sale for the John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Springdale.

“Grandma Mary Duggar has been on the TLC shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On with her family for over 15 years. She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much! She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother. Proverbs 31:10-31 describes the virtuous woman, indeed she personified these beautiful verses with her life.

“We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time,” the statement concluded.

The family did not specify a cause of death; in her individual tribute to Mary, Jill (Duggar) Dillard wrote that Mary died “suddenly.”