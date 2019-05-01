‘Counting On’ Fans Convinced Jason Duggar Is Reportedly Engaged to Lauren Caldwell

Is Jason Duggar engaged to his sister-in-law’s sister, Lauren Caldwell? Duggar fans seem convinced as much after a few photos surfaced of the young possible couple.

Typically, the Duggars will announce a courtship with a significant other, and an engagement follows shortly after, but in 18-year-old Jason’s case, fans are convinced he and Caldwell have skipped over the courtship and are already engaged.

What’s more is that Caldwell is the sister of Kendra Caldwell, Joseph Duggar‘s wife, according to The Hollywood Gossip.

The news outlet claims that Jason and Lauren were photographed together multiple times in recent months, including a photo of the two of them standing side-by-side while welcoming a mutual friend at the airport. The site also reports that “there have been indications that Lauren has spent time at the Duggar compound in Tontitown at least twice in the past month.”

The two were also on the same trip to Greece recently, where insiders told The Hollywood Gossip the two were “inseparable.”

The Duggars and Caldwells are both families that share the same religious beliefs; they’re both adherent members of the Quiverfull movement, which holds that Christian women are duty-bound to have as many children as physically possible.

Insiders also told the outlet that Jason, who some fans might think is too young to get engaged, is already financially stable thanks to the family business of flipping houses as well as from paychecks he takes home from the TLC series. He reportedly earned over $130,000 in one deal last year.

Neither Jason nor Lauren has commented on the engagement rumors, and neither are on social media.

Meanwhile, Lauren’s sister, Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar, recently announced that she and husband Joe Duggar were expecting their second child together.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” the couple told the outlet. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Kendra and Joe married in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Garrett, just a year later.