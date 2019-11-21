‘Counting On’: Duggar Siblings Jana and Jed Step out in Branson Amid Family’s Homeland Security Scandal

Counting On siblings Jana, Jed and Jason Duggar aren’t letting the ongoing Homeland Security scandal surrounding their family keep them from enjoying a nice evening at Silver Dollar City Theme Park in Branson, Missouri! After news broke earlier this week that both the Duggar family home and brother Josh Duggar’s workplace had been visited by Homeland Security agents, the trio were all smiles while spending time together out and about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Duggar (@janamduggar) on Nov 20, 2019 at 8:11pm PST

“Had a great time with friends and family today at Silver Dollar City!” Jana wrote alongside a photo of the outing on Instagram. “It was the perfect weather… almost 70 degrees!”

Getting away from their Arkansas home to the Missouri theme park might be a relief as drama swirls around the family, which appears to be part of an ongoing investigation by Homeland Security. Arkansas news station KNWA confirmed earlier this week that Homeland Security investigators had visited Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s family home, with a government spokesperson stating, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”

Wednesday, TMZ confirmed with Homeland Security that agents had visited the Arkansas car dealership where Duggar sibling Josh works, but were not given a specific reason for the investigation.

Despite the government’s reassurance, the Duggar family has denied that Homeland Security was investigating anyone in the family, telling PEOPLE via a representative that the family was “shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind.”

“Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online,” the statement continued. “It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.”

