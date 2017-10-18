Reality

‘Counting On’ Star Fights Fans Over Job Status on Twitter

Looks like no one ever told Derick Dillard not to feed the Internet trolls. The Counting On cast […]

By

Looks like no one ever told Derick Dillard not to feed the Internet trolls. The Counting On cast member got riled up again on social media this week after fans suggested that he doesn’t have a real job.

The trouble started when Dillard tweeted out an innocuous verse from Proverbs about valuing wisdom over money. But when a fan replied, “Got a job yet?” the exchange became less than biblical.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Fans Think Derick Dillard is Cheating After Cryptic Tweets

“Funny, I’ve worked full-time salaried job/school, no-stop for the past 23 years…might want to check your sources,” Dillard replied.

Soon, the 28-year-old missionary was being ripped to shreds by commenters.

Some mocked him for including mandatory childhood schooling in his list of accomplishments.

Others asked why his ministry is always asking for donations if TLC is paying Dillard a salary for his family’s reality show.

Dillard, who is married to Jill (Duggar) Dillard, regularly gets into trouble through his social media account, making controversial comments about transgender people and abortion.

Maybe it’s time for the father of two to log off for a minute.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts