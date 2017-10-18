‘Counting On’ Star Fights Fans Over Job Status on Twitter

Looks like no one ever told Derick Dillard not to feed the Internet trolls. The Counting On cast member got riled up again on social media this week after fans suggested that he doesn’t have a real job.

The trouble started when Dillard tweeted out an innocuous verse from Proverbs about valuing wisdom over money. But when a fan replied, “Got a job yet?” the exchange became less than biblical.

Funny, I’ve worked full-time salaried job/school, non-stop for the past 23 years… might want to check your sources. https://t.co/xG0niWe0Sb — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 16, 2017

“Funny, I’ve worked full-time salaried job/school, no-stop for the past 23 years…might want to check your sources,” Dillard replied.

Soon, the 28-year-old missionary was being ripped to shreds by commenters.

Some mocked him for including mandatory childhood schooling in his list of accomplishments.

Congratulations for managing to go to school as a kid which is already required by law. — IAbsolutelyLoveDogs (@absolutely_dogs) October 16, 2017

You’ve had a full time paying job since you were a toddler…? — Chloe Elyse (@ChloeElyse) October 17, 2017

Others asked why his ministry is always asking for donations if TLC is paying Dillard a salary for his family’s reality show.

Funny, I didn’t know going 2 a foreign country & begging ppl 4 money translated as “having a job”. Better luck lying next time — Beth Simmons Meadows (@That_blink_girl) October 16, 2017

It’s just super greedy to make money from a TV show, live in a house payed for by your father in law and then on top of it ask ppl 4 money — Em_fresia (@EmFresia) October 17, 2017

Dillard, who is married to Jill (Duggar) Dillard, regularly gets into trouble through his social media account, making controversial comments about transgender people and abortion.

Maybe it’s time for the father of two to log off for a minute.