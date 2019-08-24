‘Counting On’: Amy Duggar Says Grandma Mary ‘Missed so Much’ Amid Family Get Together With Cousins

Mary Duggar is still greatly missed by her grandchildren, as Amy (Duggar) King revealed in a new Instagram comment Friday. King shared a photo from a family get-together earlier this week, showing the Duggar women together with their children. King is expecting her first baby, already named Daxton Ryan.

On Friday, King posted the photo, taken in Springdale, Arkansas. A few members of the Duggar family could not be there, including Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, who now lives in Los Angeles.

“From sweet Ivy Jane to positive Aunt Michelle and my momma dearest thank you all for your love, support , jokes , hugs, and quality time together! I love each and everyone of you!” King wrote in the caption. “Joy had to leave early … but I loved seeing her as well and I gave her a few extra hugs the other day..and Jinger, we facetimed her! So everyone was included! I love how even though we are all walking through different phases in our lives, we encourage one another, we build each other up, we pray for each other and we stand together.”

“Beautiful picture! I am sure your Grandma was with you the entire time in spirit,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

“She is missed so much, but yes we talked about her and it was just a very special time,” King replied.

On Wednesday, King shared another photo from the get-together, with Lauren (Swanson) Duggar, Abbie (Burnett) Duggar, Anna Duggar and Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar, who are also pregnant.

While some Duggar fans were happy to see that photo, others thought King was being insensitive following Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth’s miscarriage. Forsyth suffered a miscarriage in early July at 20 weeks pregnant.

King addressed the backlash with a statement on her Instagram Story.

“I will delete any mean, crude comment regarding people in my photos. and I will probably block you. Appreciate the post for what it is,” she wrote. “Children are a blessing from God.”

Mary Duggar, who frequently appeared on Counting On and 19 Kids & Counting, died on June 9 from an accidental drowning at her home. She was 78. Since her death, King has shared several tributes to her grandmother on Instagram. In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, King said the family saw a rainbow on the day of her death and on the day of her funeral.

“When she passed away, the day that she did, there was a beautiful rainbow outside,” King told the outlet. “And on the day of her funeral, which was actually called a celebration of life, there was this amazing, amazing rainbow outside…We all cried, our whole family cried. It was just one of those beautiful moments where you’re like ‘she’s still with us, and we’re gonna love her.’”

King also called her grandmother her “best friend” in an emotional Instagram post.

“I’m at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out. I loved her so much. She helped raise me, we did everything together,” King wrote. “We’ve been on countless trips, we had lunch together 3 times a week, and if we weren’t together we were either texting or calling each other.”

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images