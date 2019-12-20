‘Counting On’ Alum Jill Duggar Chops 14 Inches of Hair to Donate

Jill (Duggar) Dillard just went for the big chop! The former Counting On personality cut off 14 inches of her long locks to donate to charity, she revealed Friday in a blog post on her family’s website, giving her an adorable and fresh new look!

“So…I usually get my hair trimmed twice a year and it was getting to be that time of year,” she wrote. “I wanted to get a little more cut off than I did last time and wanted to get it done soon because it was getting to be hard to manage, the boys were getting tangled in it, I was sitting on it and the weight was contributing to headaches!”

“I got to thinking about it and got excited thinking that if I got a little bit more taken off then I’d have enough to donate to an organization that makes free wigs for people who have lost their hair,” she continued, adding that she ended up getting about 14 inches cut off, “plus whatever was cut off additionally after that to even things up and add some layers.”

It’s a big change, with Dillard admitting she didn’t even have her hair trimmed for the first time until she was 14, and since have only had as much as 4-6 inches chopped at a time. But change is good, at least when it comes to her look!

“I love it and it felt so much lighter right away!” she said. “It had gotten so hard to manage that I was wearing it up most of the time, so I’m looking forward to being able to wear it down more now!”

Dillard is now looking for her hair to be used “in a wig for kids or people who have lost their hair, like my mother-in-law when she was battling cancer over five years ago.”

“I’ve seen that there are several organizations who take hair donations and make wigs free of charge for people who have lost their hair and I look forward to donating mine to one of these,” she concluded, asking fans for recommendations of reputable organizations. “I just don’t know which one yet!”

