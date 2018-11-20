Watch Colton Underwood Weep in First ‘Bachelor’ Preview

It’s looking like another tear-filled season for The Bachelor for Colton Underwood.

The first full preview of Underwood’s season of the ABC reality series, which premiered during Monday’s Season 27 finale of Dancing With the Stars, and showed some serious drama as the 26-year-old looks for love.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s no surprise that Underwood’s virginity, which was a major plot point in his time on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, is brought up a number of times during the preview. One woman even brings it up during their first night meeting, telling him, “I have not dated a virgin since I was 12.”

That doesn’t mean there aren’t several women who are interested changing that about the Indiana native.

“I plan on rubbing oil all over his body,” one girl says in the preview, while another calls him a “chiseled god.”

For Underwood, having the women focus on his virginity isn’t why he signed on to another season in Bachelor Nation. “I am a virgin but that’s just a small apart of who I am,” he says in the preview “I’m here to fall in love. Hopefully by the end of this, I’m down on one knee.”

But even Chris Harrison has Underwood’s sexual status on his mind, telling the athlete, “You could lose your virginity this week.”

Underwood responds, “Sexual intimacy is a big part of any relationship.”

The only thing Underwood seems to be doing more than talking about his virginity is crying—as is the rest of the cast!

“Every time I put myself out there, I get f—king rejected,” Underwood tells a woman, sobbing, later saying to another through tears, “I’m scared.”

The star even seems to hit a breaking point during this season, with Harrison calling after Underwood as he shockingly runs away from cameras and jumps a fence to get away, yelling, “I’m f—ing done.”

As ABC describes the season, “It was his good looks, love for dogs and vulnerability that charmed not only Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, but all of Bachelor Nation. This former NFL player made a play for Becca’s heart but was sadly sent home after professing he had fallen in love. Now Colton is back and ready to capture hearts across America yet again when he returns for another shot at love.”

But will he find love? Or just heartbreak?

The Bachelor returns for a two-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty / John Medina