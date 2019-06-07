CMT Awards: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Credits Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello for Calming Stage Nerves

Jennifer “JWoww” Farley and her new beau Zack Clayton Carpinello opened up about their special date night at the CMT Music Awards.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star attended the awards ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night with the professional wrestler and presented the CMT Performance of the Year award with Bobby Bones.

Backstage at the show, Farley revealed to E! News how the wrestler helped calm her nerves before going on stage.

“I just presented, so now I can actually enjoy the night, because I get really, really, really nervous,” Farley said backstage. “I have stage fright, so going up there kinda gives me the jitters a little bit. But, I killed it and I love the fact that I got the opportunity, and I got to see Carrie Underwood in real life. So, life goals.”

When asked how the MTV star did as a presenter, Carpinello addressed his girlfriend: “I thought you did amazing. She was really nervous and she did fantastic like always.”

Before presenting the award, Farley said Carpinello was there to support her.

“He was cheering me on right before,” the reality star told the outlet. “Saying, ‘You’re here, this is your moment, enjoy it. Everyone’s here to see you and all the other presenters and performers, enjoy it.’ As I’m screaming and crying in the background.”

Onstage, Bones and Farley poked fun at their odd pairing as they presented the award.

“CMT is known for uniting artists that you may not expect to share the same stage, like JWoww and Bobby Bones,” Bones said to laughs from the audience and his co-presenter.

“But CMT unites them mashing up musical genres and delivering unforgettable once-in-a-lifetime performances,” he added.

“Over the last year, CMT took that to the next level,” Farley said before presenting the nominees for CMT Performance of the year.

They presented the award to Luke Combs and Leon Bridges for their CMT Crossroads performance of “Beautiful Crazy.”

Farley was first romantically linked to Carpinello in April after she started showing him on her social media pages. She revealed the relationship during an appearance on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, referring to the wrestler as “24.”

“’24’ is 24,” she said. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24.’”

Farley filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Matthews, also getting a restraining order against him in December after she accused him of abuse. The couple shares daughter Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2.