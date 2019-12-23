‘The Christmas Caroler Challenge’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Christmas Caroler Challenge is a special series that debuted on The CW in December, giving carol groups a chance to shine in their own competition series. Hosted by former Lois and Clark star Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, the show pits 12 groups against each other in a singing battle that crowns the top group on Dec. 23.

The show started airing on Dec. 15 with a two-part audition process, moving onto the actual competition starting on Sunday. Season 1, Episodes 3 and 4 will air, giving viewers a glimpse at the top ten team and top eight heading into the final stages on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Christmas Caroler Challenge also features a trio of celebrity judges, led by Garry Beers, Brandon Rogers and Mikalah Gordon.

“This Christmas caroling competition series featuring 12 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, in celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love,” the official description from The CW read. “We’ll meet these groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol. Each group which will be judged by three celebrity judges”

The show airs on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET and fills the night for the network until 10 p.m. ET. Viewers can also stream the series on The CW official site and on The CW’s app. This is helpful for those viewers who can’t tune in live, especially since the show is not scheduled to air re-runs during the holiday itself.

Despite the holiday spirit filling television airwaves this year, The Christmas Caroler Challenge got off to a poor start with its premiere episodes. The opening hour averaged around 577,000 viewers and dropped to 440,000 viewers in the second hour. This earned a 0.1/1 rating for the show heading into this week’s actual competition.

Still, given the need to holiday programming and the popularity of singing competitions, an uptick in week two could truly work out.