Christina El Moussa Snuggles up to Boyfriend Ant Anstead in Summer Snapshot

Christina El Moussa is having a great summer alongside new beau Ant Anstead.

The former Flip or Flop star took to Instagram recently to share a sweet snapshot of she and her boyfriend snuggling on a chair, as the couple sat on a modernist hanging chair.

“This cutie’s team plays tomorrow… And if you saw my story this weekend… well .. you know he’s just a little excited [Team England]…. who wants to see England take the win?!”

The designer’s enthusiastic post referred to England’s hopes of winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the soccer tournament being held in Russia. England went on to lose the game El Moussa referred to, and once again lost Saturday to finish fourth in the popular soccer tournament.

The couple, who have been together since around January, looked as happy as ever in the sweet shot.

El Moussa and co-host and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa initially split in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized in January, right around the time El Moussa started dating the British TV Presenter.

Her summer plans involve more than snuggling up to her beau, as the reality star is filming the first season of a brand new HGTV show, Christina on the Coast.

“I’m so excited to announce my new series on HGTV called Christina on the Coast, which will debut in early 2019!” El Moussa wrote on Instagram when the show was first announced. “I will be helping homeowners redesign their outdated properties into beautiful spaces!”

The eight-episode series from HGTV will have a focus on El Moussa’s career, but will also dig deeper into her personal life as a single mother, moving from the suburbs to the beach after her split from Tarek.

“Each episode is going to show a glimpse into a real life, selling my home in Yorba Linda, house-hunting and moving into my new place,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s going to show me trying to balance it all with kids and work.”

The spinoff series makes sense for the network, given how beloved Flip or Flop was for the fans. Reports say Tarek might also be in talks to have his own show in the future.

“Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” HGTV and Food president Allison Page said in a statement. “Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see what happens next — so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can.”