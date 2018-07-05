Christina El Moussa Announces New HGTV Series

Need more of Christina El Moussa on your TV? Well, you’re in luck.

The HGTV star is getting her own show outside of Flip or Flop, titled Christina on the Coast, she announced recently, which will premiere in early 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so excited to announce my new series on HGTV called Christina on the Coast, which will debut in early 2019!” El Moussa announced on Instagram. “I will be helping homeowners redesign their outdated properties into beautiful spaces!”

The eight-episode series from HGTV will certainly have a focus on El Moussa’s career, but will also feature a deeper look into her personal life as a single mother moving from the suburbs to the beach following her split from husband and fellow Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa.

“Each episode is going to show a glimpse into a real life, selling my home in Yorba Linda, house-hunting and moving into my new place,” Christina told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s going to show me trying to balance it all with kids and work.”

Flip or Flop is already a hit series for HGTV, so it makes sense that the network would be delving further into the El Moussa family. Tarek is reportedly in talks for his own show at this point as well, according to THR.

“Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” HGTV and Food president Allison Page told the publication in a statement. “Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see what happens next — so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can.”

It might even delve into her relationship with British television host Ant Anstead, and how she’s navigating her relationship with ex Tarek.

Recently, she opened up about getting along while moving on to Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t feel like I need Tarek’s approval on my boyfriend, but that is wonderful that he likes him,” Christina said. “Everybody likes Ant, Ant is amazing. He is such a great guy. He is so grounded and he is so sweet, he is humble. He’s just amazing.”

She’s even happy watching her ex move on!

“To watch Tarek move on and be in the dating scene, I think is great. We’ve both moved on,” she explained. “We’ve been separated for two years, and I’m happy that he’s out there dating, and I hope he finds someone nice and that’s great with my kids too. [It’s] definitely a relief for me that he’s dating as well.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Christina El Moussa