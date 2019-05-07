Christina El Moussa Raves About ‘Hot AF’ Boyfriend Ant Anstead in Birthday Tribute

Christina El Moussa can’t stop gushing over her new boyfriend, British TV personality Ant Anstead.

The Flip or Flop designer posted a sweet Instagram photo of herself and Anstead on his 39th birthday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At the end of 2017 I was lucky enough to be introduced to this guy through a mutual friend,” El Moussa began. “He has already grounded me in so many ways and I’m so grateful for him.”

“[Ant Anstead] is an amazing dad to his children and also great with mine, driven and talented, humble and kind, patient and a great listener, fun and hilarious, spiritual and to top it all off he’s hot AF,” she continued. ‘Happy 39th birthday gorgeous.”

Fans cooed over the adorable caption, leaving comments like “Cutest couple” and “So happy for you.”

El Moussa and Anstead have been sharing photos with one another nonstop during their visit to Anstead’s hometown in England and their subsequent safari vacation in South Africa.

The two were spotted sharing some serious PDA last week, kissing passionately during a visit to Ware, Herfordshire. They were waiting in line for their rental car in London as things got hot and heavy, with El Moussa leaning against a brick wall with her leg wrapped around Anstead. See the photos here.

Later, El Moussa shared a photo with Anstead in front of an orange race car on his “old stomping grounds.”

The 34-year-old mom of two split from her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, in late 2016, with the divorced finalized in January. They married in 2009 and began co-starring on their HGTV house-flipping show four years later.

The couple shares two children, 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Brayden.

Anstead separated from his ex-wife of 12 years last July. They share two daughters, Amelie and Archie.

Tarek El Moussa is moving on as well, having just bought a new home in Costa Mesa, California to share with his kids.

“My babies finally get a home with daddy!!!” he wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Tarek El Moussa again got personal on social media by exploring the impact his own trauma and hardships have had on his life.

He posted a screenshot of the quote attributed to author Asha Tyson, “Your journey has molded you for your greater good, and it was exactly what it needed to be. Don’t think you’ve lost time. There is no short-cutting to life. It took each and every situation you have encountered to bring you to the now. And now is right on time.”

Tarek El Moussa added his own personal reflection in the caption, and asked his fans if they agreed with the sentiment.

“I ask myself daily- would I be a different person today if I didn’t experience all the trauma I went through? The answer is yes!! I’m better today from trusting that I am resilient, I’m a fighter and I have the ability to bounce back from any situation,” he wrote.

In 2013, Tarek El Moussa also survived thyroid cancer and testicular cancer. He recently told Us Weekly he was sure he was “going to die.”

“I literally filmed ’til the day I went into my surgery, and within two weeks after, I was back on camera,” he said in December. “It was definitely difficult to do, but it definitely pushed my mental strength to the limits… I just kept moving forward.”