Christina Anstead Playfully Mocks Ex Tarek El Moussa’s Halloween Costume

Christina Anstead is taking aim at ex-husband Tarek El Moussa‘s over-the-top Halloween costume, but it’s all in good fun for the Flip or Flop stars as they work to be the best coparenting team they can for son Brayden, 4, and daughter Taylor, 9. El Moussa had Anstead cracking up when he shared a photo of himself and his son dressed in matching Marshall costumes from the hit kids’ show Paw Patrol.

“If you ever wondered what ‘Dad Life’ looks like this is it!!” the HGTV star began his caption, recalling how he came to be dressed as an animated dalmation firefigher in the first place. “So I asked Bray ‘what do you want daddy to be for Halloween’ he says Paw Patrol.”

With girlfriend Heather Rae Young stepping up to find him a Paw Patrol costume, El Moussa joked, “Little did I know I would be an overheated cow or dog or whatever I am lol.”

“Anyone dressing up with their kiddos for Halloween!?” he asked, letting it be known that while he wasn’t sure he could pull off the costume, his son was looking absolutely adorable. “Mr. handsome looks so cute.’

Seeing her ex all dressed up, Anstead was quick to weigh in, commenting, “Please wear this trick or treating, thank you.”

After El Moussa agreed if she paid him $5, fans were quick to praise the two for getting along so well post-divorce.

“I love the 2 of you,” one follower wrote. “Friendship is a beautiful gift to give your children.”

Another added of El Moussa’s willingness to look silly for his son, “This is so cute. The big smile on his face says it all.”

“Mr. handsome is beaming with happiness,” a third follower wrote. “And you’re a fantastic dad, you’re the superhero every son dreams of having.”

Anstead could possibly have some adorable costumes up her sleeve as well, with the Christina on the Coast star and new husband Ant Anstead welcoming son Hudson just last month. Ant is also dad to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15.

