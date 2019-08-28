Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Reportedly Had Adverse Reaction to Medication

Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle gave his family a scare this week when he showed up on Instagram in a hospital bed. However, the family has now confirmed that he simply had an adverse reaction to his medication, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Todd Chrisley frightened fans and followers on Wednesday when he posted a family photo from the hospital. The reality TV patriarch posed behind Kyle’s bed, with the rest of the clan gathered around. However, things seemed more promising when a spokesperson for the family spoke to The Blast.

“Kyle is fine. He had an adverse reaction to his medication,” the official rep told reporters. “He is doing great.”

Far from wanting to scare them, the spokesperson explained that Chrisley posted the photo specifically to reassure fans that Kyle was in high spirits. However, since not many knew that he was hospitalized in the first place, the photo caused some confusion.

The 27-year-old Chrisley son was smiling and laughing in the photo, with monitors and bracelets all over his arms. He seemed to have an IV in, and did not reach out to wrap an arm around the person next to him, as his family did. However, Todd stood behind the bed, reaching one hand down to rest on Kyle’s shoulder.

So far, there is no word on what medication Kyle had a poor reaction to, nor what the drug might have been treating. The reality star has not been worried about any particular symptoms in his recent public life. In his caption, Todd Chrisley named the devil himself as Kyle’s ailment.

“NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY… God shows up and shows out, now won’t he do it?” he wrote.

Of course, many fans speculated that Chrisley was just trying to distract from his own legal drama in recent weeks. The reality TV star has been accused of serious bank fraud charges, perhaps invalidating all of his accomplishments as a real estate magnate. Chrisley insists he is innocent.

It should come as no surprise that Chrisley is concerned about how his children will factor into this case either. According to The Blast, both Savannah and Chase Chrisley have been called in to testify before a grand jury in their parents’ case.

So far, both children have shown support for their parents online. In social media posts, they echoed their father’s claim that he and their mother are innocent. However, federal prosecutors say otherwise.