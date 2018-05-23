Todd Chrisley Admits He Never Liked Son Chase’s Longtime Girlfriend After Split

Todd Chrisley isn’t one to mince words, and in Tuesday’s episode of Chrisley Know Best, he brought his brand of extreme honesty into son Chase’s most recent breakup.

The 21-year-old Atlanta, Georgia resident revealed during the new episode of his family’s USA Network reality show that he is no longer with his girlfriend.

While Chase has never discussed his romantic partner on the show, photos of him and ex Brooke Noury are still available on her Instagram account as far back as March 2017 and as recent as February 2018.

“I broke up with my girlfriend,” Chase told his dad on Tuesday’s episode. “It just didn’t work out.”

Todd revealed that he already knew about the split, due to his “stalking” of his son’s social media account.

“I wish that we could just have a little bit of privacy in this family, because I haven’t even told my dad,” Chase lamented to sister Savannah Chrisley.

When Chase admitted he’s “hurting a little bit,” mom Julie Chrisley stepped in with placating words. “You were invested a long time,” she told her son.

The cure for a broken heart appeared to be romance movies and laying around, Chase revealed.

“I didn’t leave my bed for like three days,” he said. “I’m done. I’m over it. I’m feeling good.”

It’s then that Todd gave his real opinion of Chase’s girlfriend in front of the camera.

“Listen, I’m not gonna say anything bad about anyone. If I don’t like ya, I don’t like ya. But my child, Chase, is broken hearted over the fact that he’s single from someone that none of us like. I’m not going to lie to you, that gives me great comfort,” Todd said.

The family then banded together to pick out the perfect new girlfriend for Chase, which led to a seriously awkward dinner at a Japanese restaurant. When Chase realized he was being set up with not one, but two different women, he decided to leave, telling his family he was more than capable of finding his own girlfriend.

Later, he called his parents, telling them that the real reason he left them at the restaurant is that he already found a new woman he is interested in dating and felt awkward. Later, when they met a woman named Destiny clad in a tight red dress, implying she works as an exotic dancer and asking for booze in her hot chocolate, the family was shocked — until Chase admitted he was simply messing with his family, and the woman was simply an actress helping him get revenge on his nosy family.

“The point is I don’t need help finding a girl,” he said. “So can y’all just stay out of my love life?”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Photo credit: Instagram/Brooke Noury