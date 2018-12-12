‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Daughter Savannah Chrisley Eyes California Job Amid Nic Kerdiles Romance

Savannah Chrisley was looking to take on a new gig in Los Angeles, where she could be closer to beau Nic Kerdiles in Tuesday’s all new episode of Chrisley Knows Best, but what she didn’t expect was having to convince her dad Todd Chrisley to hire her for the position.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the USA Network reality show, Savannah aimed to take over the California Program Director job for the family-headed pageant business, which would pair the beauty queen’s past experience with a location close to her Anaheim Ducks hockey player boyfriend.

But Todd, responsible for hiring the program director, told his daughter, “You’re not going to fund your dating life on our pageant budget.”

Savannah insisted that being close to her beau wasn’t the reason she was interested in the job, but Todd was skeptical.

“Who does she think she is, putting herself up for a job in California without consulting me first?” he asked the cameras. “I mean, does she not understand I’m the one hiring for the job?”

The 21-year-old was determined to show off her qualifications, however, organizing a weekend pageant trip down to Louisiana to impress her dad.

“I’m excited to be filling in for my dad on this trip to Louisiana, because I’ll get to prove to him why he should hire me for the job in California as well,” she told the camera.

Mom Julie Chrisley was a full advocate of Savannah taking the job, noting, “If I had listened to my daddy, [Savannah] wouldn’t have been here today.”

But Todd still had his reservations. “I’m actually very proud of Savannah that she wants to take on this job, but I need to make sure that she’s doing it for the right reasons,” he explained.

In the end, after having a successful pageant weekend, Todd softened to the idea of having his daughter take over the big California gig, giving her the job with just a few stipulations.

“The job doesn’t start for a couple months, and there’s no reason for you to be there all the time,” he told the thrilled Savannah.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Savannah Chrisley