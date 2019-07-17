‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Nanny Faye Terrifies Her Family When Revealing Turkey Hunt Plans

Nanny Faye will be trying some new things on the new episode of Chrisley Knows Best. The USA Network reality series will the Chrisley family grandma scaring her family with her shenanigans, with one promo for the episode showing her plans to go turkey hunting.

One of the teaser’s for Tuesday night’s new episode of the reality series finds Nanny Faye Chrisley discussing her plans to go on the hunt for a good turkey, which Todd Chrisley does not think is a good idea.

“I’m going to hunt a turkey this year,” Faye tells the family in the clip.

“You are not going out in the woods with a gun,” Todd adds.

Nanny Faye seemingly ignores his comment and adds, “I got a big ol’ turkey. Bang!” seemingly shooting her son so he stops bossing her around.

“Momma will pop a cap in your ass,” Todd tells the camera at the end of the quick clip.

The rest of the members of the family will also be trying new things, as another clip shows Todd poking fun at daughter Savannah while she tries to learn French. He can be seen rocking a beret and giving the family his best attempt at “Tennessee French,” promising a good amount of laughs in the upcoming episode.

“I’ve said it for quite some time now and will keep saying it..NANNY FAYE NEEDS HER OWN SHOW..scripted or not I will watch and know many will because we all love her,” one fan wrote on the comments section of the videos released on the show’s official Facebook page.

Another sneak peek for the hilarious episode shows Nanny Faye attempting her skills at Hibachi cooking, showing the beloved grandma trying her best, while also terrifying her family members.

“C’mon Nanny, if you just go up there and make a volcano. We can probably leave the knife tossing out,” Chase tells his grandma after seeing her struggling.

The episode will likely focus on Faye attempting to find a hobby she is good at, as another video shows her saying she wants to learn to do new things, before she and Todd laugh at her attempts to say the word “osmosis.”

“Kudos to her for trying she’s living large and living her best life [red heart emojis] you go nanny Faye ! Work it girl !” One user commented.

“Nanny Faye needs her own show. She is the best!!” Another user pleaded.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.