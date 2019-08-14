‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Kyle Chrisley Possibly Throws Shade at Dad Todd After Tax Evasion Indictment

Todd Chrisley’s estranged son, Kyle, seems to be hinting at his dad’s legal troubles. The Chrisley Knows Best star’s son took to Facebook to share a quote seemingly referencing his distant relationship to his family shortly after Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on 11 counts of fraud and tax evasion.

As captured by The Blast, Kyle reposted a quote on the social media platform which read: “Never question who God removed from your life. He heard the conversations when you weren’t around.”

Kyle and Todd have had a strained relationship for a long time. Most recently Kyle was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, when it was also discovered he had an open warrant for his arrest in Georgia.

Kyle is accused of making death threats towards wife Alexus Chrisley in January, which according to documents obtained by the TMZ, came from a threatening message he sent her.

“[Not] before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s— and take care of this problem with you because if I’m not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus,” he wrote.

When she replied, “thats a threat to my life,” Kyle responded “yes :Lexi it was. Goodbye.”

Kyle is also accused of sending messages to Alexus of him holding a gun to his head and using drugs.

“I have no room for regret, I won’t dim my light so someone else can shine brighter, I am a child of God and he did not build me to break, therefore I stand head held high to serve his purpose,” Todd wrote on Twitter in May as the arrest news surfaced.

Todd has also been vocal previously about spending a lot of money on his son’s multiple attempts at sobriety. The Blast also writes Todd currently has custody of Kyle’s 6-year-old daughter, Chloe.

Months later it is Todd and Julie who are facing legal trouble, after the couple was indicted by the Atlanta-Georgia Northern District court. Documents related to the case accuse the couple of setting up a production company to serve as a loan-out company for the money they made on Chrisley Knows Best.

Todd posted a lengthy Instagram statement Monday night warning fans of the indictment, and denying all wrongdoing related to the case. Should the couple be found guilty they could face a maximum of 30 years in prison.