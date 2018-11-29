‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Julie Chrisley Takes on New Dream Restaurant

Julie Chrisley is taking on her new dream of owning a restaurant, and on Tuesday’s season premiere of Chrisley Knows Best, she made it clear she wouldn’t be needing husband Todd’s help!

In the all-new episode of the USA Network reality show, Julie revealed to her family and friends that her dream of opening a restaurant all her own was drawing closer as she finalized the purchase of a space in downtown Nashville.

“I’ve been talking about opening a restaurant for a long time and it’s finally happening,” she told the cameras. “I’m about to close on a great space, and this dream is about to become a reality.”

Julie envisioned the restaurant as “bright” with “clean lines” and an “open, airy” vibe, but Todd was quick to try and add his input, even going so far as to fire her designer and hire his own.

“I should be surprised, but I’m not, because he does this all the time,” Julie said of the designer change-up, adding later, “For me, it’s super important that this restaurant is a reflection of me. It’s a reflection of my love for cooking.”

After the hiring snafu, Julie had to pull her husband aside for a serious talk. “I understand that you think that I can’t do this,” she told him. “I understand that you think it’s a big project. But what were you thinking?”

Todd quickly realized his stepping in to the project wasn’t so charming, it was annoying his wife.

“I was trying to help you … I wasn’t trying to come in and take over what you want it to be,” he explained.

Julie promised to ask for help in the future if she needed it, but was clearly still sore over the intrusion. So to make up with his wife, the real estate mogul set up a vision board dinner in the space his wife had picked based on everything she was looking forward to in the future.

“I know I screwed up, but I truly want Julie to know I believe in her,” he admitted, adding of the restaurant, “I want the world to see what we see every day.”

In a July 2018 interview with The Tennessean, Julie explained more about her restaurant, scheduled to open in 2019.

“I love to cook,” she said. “And anybody who tastes my food says, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s better than anything I’ve had.’ It’s my passion.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images