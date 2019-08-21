‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Dad Todd Chrisley Reacts to Daughter Lindsie Blasting Their Family Amid Crisis

Todd Chrisley says he still loves his estranged daughter, Lindsie, despite her comments about the family amid his tax fraud controversy. The Chrisley Knows Best star spoke in a new interview about still hoping for a reconciliation with Lindsie, despite them fighting via public statement most of last week.

“As I’ve said before, it’s heartbreaking that Lindsie feels the need to air her private issues in public. But whatever she says, she is still my daughter and Chase and Savannah’s sister,” Todd told PEOPLE.

“We have always loved her, we will always love her, and we are here for her,” he added in the report released Tuesday.

His statement comes soon after TMZ wrote that Lindsie had hired an armed security guard for her protection after she accused Todd of attempted extortion.

The drama first began to unfold on Aug. 13, when Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion, bank fraud and other financial crimes. The couple plead not guilty to the charges and were released on a bond. Shortly after the news broke, Lindsie publicly accused Todd of attempted extortion.

She claimed that Todd and her brother, Chase, harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape. In a police report obtained by E! News, Lindsie said Todd and Chase “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

She said at the time she learned Chase was claiming he had bought the sex tape and added “there is an ongoing issue with her family threatening and harassing her.”

In a statement to the outlet on Thursday, Chase denied Lindsie’s allegations: “I love my sister and I don;t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family.”

Todd escalated things further on Thursday when he claimed Lindsie had been intimately involved with two former Bachelorette contestants, Robby Hayes and Josh Murray. Those claims were denied both by Lindsie’s attorney and Murray himself.

When asked Tuesday if the family’s relationship could be fixed after all the ugliness, Lindsie said “I think it’s too late.”

“It’s hurtful, but expected,” she said when the outlet asked how she felt about her family allegedly turning their backs on her.