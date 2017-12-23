Todd Chrisley Addresses ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Cancellation Rumors

Todd Chrisley has flat-out denied rumors of Chrisley Knows Best‘s cancellation.

The Chrisley family patriarch took to Twitter to respond to fan messages about the USA Network reality series being cancelled, which apparently stemmed from an unidentified false news report.

“Good afternoon, for all of you asking if I have decided to close the curtain on Chrisley Knows Best , The answer is NO,” Chrisley wrote. “That’s a fake story. They want you clicking on it so they make money from the clicks. We are here for as many seasons as you guys tune in for.”

Chrisley then took to Instagram to double down on the slam.

“Don’t be suckered in by these folks trying to cash in on our name,” he wrote. “We are currently filming season 6 and have no plans to stop unless you guys decide you are no longer interested.”

The USA Network series was renewed for season 6 back in August. The powers that be seem to pretty confident in the show, being as they also greenlit an after-show called According to Chrisley and added additional episodes to season 5.

Photo Credit: USA Network / Tommy Garcia