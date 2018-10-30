‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Announces Season 7 Return Date

Chrisley Knows Best will be back before you know it!

Savannah Chrisley revealed that season 7 of the USA Network reality series will return in November in a question and answer session with fans on Instagram this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Will there be another season of Chrisley Knows Best? I love you guys!!!” one fan asked the 21-year-old reality star, receiving an answer of, “We come back in November!!”

Chrisley didn’t list the exact date fans would be getting more of her antics with brother Chase, dad Todd, mom Julie or Nanny Faye, but PEOPLE reports the season premiere will be on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on USA with back-to-back episodes.

There will also be Chase and Chrisley’s spinoff show for Chrisley Knows Best fans to sink their teeth into at a date to be announced in 2019. The spinoff, titled Growing Up Chrisley, will follow the two siblings as they make their way from their Nashville home to Los Angeles, and has been teased by both siblings in the past before the official announcement.

“I am excited to announce that Chase and I are road tripping!!!” Chrisley toldPEOPLE. “Los Angeles here we come! Chase is pursuing his dream of acting and I am taking the beauty world by storm! Cosmetics have been my heart and soul for years and now I’m bringing it all to life. Stay tuned to for all the craziness to come!”

Heather Olander, senior vice president of alternative development and production at USA Network also opened up about the new spinoff to the publication.

“Todd Chrisley and his entire family have opened their home and hearts to America, and we are so happy to be able to continue to grow, love and laugh with them,” she said. “In Growing Up Chrisley, Chase and Savannah are trying to make it on their own in a new city — but no matter what, they will always make their way back home. That’s why fans will be sure to see both of them in the new season of the flagship series as well.”

The Chrisley family has been on reality TV for six seasons now, celebrating their 100th episode in August before concluding the most recent season.

Todd also previously had a spinoff of his own, an aftershow called According to Chrisley, which began airing in September 2017, but was reportedly cancelled just a few months later.

Chrisley Knows Best returns on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Photo credit: Instagram/Todd Chrisley