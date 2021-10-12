Chris Pearson’s Death Has ‘Ex on the Beach’ Fans in Disbelief

Tragedy struck the Ex on the Beach family recently. On Monday, it was reported that Chris Pearson, who starred on Season 1 of the MTV dating show, died after getting involved in a violent altercation in Los Angeles. The news has left fans heartbroken, and they have since turned to social media to share their condolences.

TMZ reported that Pearson, a DJ who went by the stage name Creatures Ferris, got into some kind of altercation with another individual on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. local time. When their fight escalated, that person stabbed Pearson. As of right now, the reality star’s attacker has not been identified and it doesn’t appear as though they were arrested following the incident. But, authorities did express that they have some leads and that they believe that it is a “solvable case.”

This news of Pearson’s death shocked Ex on the Beach fans, who soon took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the tragic matter. Read on to see some of those very responses.

“As he would say, this is not Gucci,” one fan wrote, recalling an iconic phrase from Pearson. “Just watched the first season a few months ago and it was fun watching him. May he Rest In Peace.”

Clearly, fans were devastated to learn about Pearson’s death. Many wrote “RIP” on social media.

Many were simply shocked to learn of Pearson’s death. He was only 25 years old.

“Unfortunately, Chris passed away early Sunday morning unexpectedly after a tragic encounter,” the description for the campaign reads. “Chris was the one person that loved with his whole heart. He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with. He wouldn’t leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy.”

In response to Pearson’s death, his friends have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of funeral expenses. On the page for the campaign, they called his passing a “tragic encounter.”

