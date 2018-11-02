Chip and Joanna Gaines Tease Return to TV: ‘Never Rule Anything Out’

Chip and Joana Gaines have been out of the TV spotlight ever since their HGTV series Fixer Upper came to an end, but is it possible that they are planning a return to the small screen?

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this week, the couple at the forefront of the former HGTV series opened up about the likelihood of them ever making a TV comeback, admitting that the possibility isn’t entirely out of the cards.

“We never rule anything out,” Chip told the outlet. “The show was amazing and we are so thankful for it, but it’s also a whirlwind where, if you are not careful, it will flat run you over. You can’t believe how out of gas you are.”

The couple announced in September of last year that they had made the difficult decision to leave Fixer Upper following the debut of its fifth season, writing a lengthy and touching message to fans.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season five of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

“Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco,” the post continued in part. “We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started.”

The HGTV series, which became a major hit among viewers, closed its final chapter when the series finale aired in April, though the couple had finished filming in November of 2017.

In the months since the final curtain call for Fixer Upper, the Gaines’ have had plenty to keep them busy, including the June birth of their son, Crew, who joined big siblings Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13.

Along with an expanding family, the couple has been hard at work keeping their promise of not being “done with Waco.” The couple recently purchased a $1.1 million 90-year-old property in downtown Waco, which they are considering transforming into their new headquarters.

The Gaines’ currently operate their Magnolia Table restaurant, the Magnolia Market at the Silos property, as well as the original Magnolia storefront, which recently marked a major milestone: its 15-year opening day anniversary.