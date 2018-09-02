Chip and Joanna Gaines Enjoy ‘Game Day’ With Baby Crew

HGTV’s Chip Gaines and his wife Joanna reveled in the start of football season while cheering on the Baylor Bears at McClane Stadium in Waco, Texas with their infant son, Crew on Saturday.

The doting parents took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share some “game day” action with their 2-month-old, and the images shared are among many this past summer that give fans a close-up of the sweet boy.

While the 43-year-old Gaines patriarch captioned his image capturing mom, dad and baby with the words, “Game day,” Joanna shared a more intimate moment between mother and son.

“First game day for baby Crew,” Joanna wrote on her Instagram alongside a football emoji and the hashtag, “sic ’em,” a term used as part of Baylor University’s chant calling for its athletes to attack.

In the image, the 40-year-old home and design guru can be seen cradling Crew as he sleeps peacefully against her chest in a gold sling — paying homage to their team’s colors.

The Waco, Texas, natives not only celebrated their son’s first game together, but a stunning victory for Baylor University, who defeated Abilene Christian in a 55-27 showdown.

The images shared from over the weekend aren’t the only sweet moments posted by the Gaines family this summer. The couple, who have often featured their children on the show, have also posted other snapshots of Crew to their social networks.

This past July, Gaines shared a photo of his baby boy sleeping in his signature pose, with the contented dad captioning the image, “My heart is full.“

My heart is full.. pic.twitter.com/6H4LuouX2T — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2018

The sweet infant has certainly changed the Gaines family dynamic since his birth on June 21. The couple already share four children together, Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13, but Joanna opened up about how Crew changed their life as one happy “surprise” for the clan.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she shared, explaining that she took a test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

“Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited,” she said.

The happy “surprise” came at a perfect time in their life too. This past spring, the Gaines said goodbye to their HGTV series, which they regarded as a sign of the right decision.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’” the home designer explained. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

