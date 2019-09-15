Chip Gaines Tries to Milk a Cow Into YouTube Star’s Mouth, and Social Media Has Thoughts

Fixer Upper fans who miss seeing Chip Gaines on HGTV have to find alternatives to see him in action, and he recently popped up in a surprising place. Gaines was a special guest on the YouTube channel Dude Perfect‘s July 1 episode, “World’s Best Gaming Room.” His challenge was to help one of their stars drink milk straight from a cow.

During the episode, one of the co-hosts, Tyler, spun the “Wheel Unfortunate.” It landed on the bizarre challenge, which was a way for the show to bring in Gaines.

The team headed to Gaines’ farm, where it was 98 degrees outside during filming.

“The bad news is, we got a lot of wasps,” Gaines warned Tyler and his co-stars. “This is gonna be worse than I thought. They’re like flying needles.”

Gaines then playfully explained how to milk a cow, as he sprayed poor Tyler with milk. To add insult to injury, there were fire ants on the ground near the cow’s pen.

Tyler succeeded in milking the cow right into his mouth, but he did not enjoy it. When asked how it tasted, he said it was “horrible.”

“I’m in a low place right now, Chip,” Tyler told Gaines. “In an all-time low.”

Dude Perfect fans were a little grossed out by the video.

“Isn’t it bad for you to drink raw milk?” one person asked.

“That is cool that you guys got to hang out with Chip Gaines! He seems like a big cut up,” another wrote.

“I’m so happy to see chip on a different show other than Fixer Upper!” another chimed in.

“Dopest game room! And drinking from the cows milky thing was a bit [vomit emoji],” one fan wrote.

Milking cows into YouTube stars mouths is not the only thing the Gaines have been doing since Fixer Upper ended. Gaines and wife Joanna Gaines are raising their five children and leading their Magnolia brand empire in Texas. They recently appeared at the last night of the annual INBOUND conference in Boston, where Joanna explained how they worried about losing everything during the housing crisis.

“The four or five years before we did the show, when the housing crisis hit, things were so hard for us,” she explained. “For four or five years every Friday, we were saying, ‘Are we gonna make it?’”

Thankfully for fans and the Gaines themselves, they never gave up on their dreams.

“We kept pressing through, even in those hard times,” Joanna said, reports PEOPLE. “The value of what we learned in that is something I’d never want to do again, but I’d never not want that. The hard is what makes us appreciate this.”

“We’re this odd yin and yang, this whole opposites attract,” Gaines said of their relationship. “It really was this powerful chemistry that happened early in our marriage. We enjoyed spending time together, taking on challenges together. I would argue that at the end of the day, we learned early that we’re a lot stronger and powerful when we’re pulling together, as opposites to pulling against each other. We’re a powerful force when we operate like that.”

