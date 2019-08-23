Chip Gaines Pleas With Fans to Spread Kindness After ‘Tough Couple of Weeks’ in US

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines has made a plea with his fans to spread kindness after a “tough couple of weeks” in the United States. Taking to his Magnolia blog, Gaines wrote how he had been “thinking a lot about kindness,” detailing how important it was to spread that message and extend acts of kindness to those around you.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for a lot of people in our country, and I can’t help but wonder, how did we get here?” he wrote. “I believe that we are all made in likeness, and because of that, our hearts are naturally drawn toward one another. But the thing about kindness is, it’s a choice. It’s something that we should give freely with the hopeful expectation that it might one day be given freely to us.”

Gaines adds that he is “not necessarily talking about kindness that takes shape as grand gestures, or niceties that are offered up on special occasions.”

“I’m talking more in the day-to-day, in kindness that abounds in equal measure for a loved one as it does a stranger on the street,” he wrote. “The way I see it, how we choose to interact with our neighbors, our coworkers, the people online, the check-out clerk at the grocery store, and even the person who mindlessly cuts us off in traffic has a profound effect on how others will choose to interact with us. Because here’s the other thing I believe about kindness: It’s contagious.”

I challenged our people here at @magnolia to make kindness loud, and I’m asking y’all to do the same. Kindness is contagious, and it’s time we ALL change the conversation. You can read more about it here: https://t.co/kKZgkC2TPA #makeKINDNESSloud pic.twitter.com/XsLZlkPKdJ — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) August 20, 2019

“At Magnolia, we have written something we call the Magnolia Manifesto, which serves as a cornerstone or lighthouse of sorts, as something we can point to and say this is what we believe to be true,” Gaines shared. “There’s a particular line that kept returning to me again and again these past few weeks: “We believe in human kindness, knowing we are made better when we work together.” Ain’t that the truth..”

“It made me think that there’s no better time than now for our company to act on the things that we stand for,” he asserted. “Our team has made a bunch of these flyers, and written on each one is a simple act of kindness. Kindness that asks us to look each other in the eye and see one another as valuable human beings.”

“We’ve decided to start right here at home in Waco, TX. So we’re going to be hanging them up around the office, at the Silos and all around town. We have a link to the flyer below so that you can download and print a few for yourself. Hang them up at home, in your office, or at school. I think a subtle reminder like this is sometimes all it takes to help us choose kindness,” the father of five also said.

Read the entire post here: “We Believe in Human Kindness,” and see how you can take part.

Photo Credit: Getty Images