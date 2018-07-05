Chip and Joanna Gaines Call Son Crew an Unplanned but Happy ‘Surprise’

Chip Gaines and wife Joanna Gaines welcomed son Crew in June, making their family one of seven.

Along with Crew, Chip and Joanna are parents to Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13, and Joanna told PEOPLE that her fifth pregnancy wasn’t exactly planned.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she shared, explaining that she took a test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

She continued, “Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

Now that the Chip and Joanna are officially done with Fixer Upper, they’re focusing more on their family, which has happily expanded with the arrival of baby Crew.

“We had a lot on our plates, and at some point, you have to call those shots when you feel like you need a break,” Joanna explained.

She added that the surprise of her pregnancy felt like a sign that they had ended the show at the right time.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’” the mom of five explained. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

Despite Fixer Upper ending, the couple still has plenty of projects to focus on, including their various product lines, a magazine, a restaurant and more.

After Crew was born, Chip shared the good news on his Twitter account.

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!” he wrote. “10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief.”

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

He followed that a few days later with, “Newborns are AMAZING! #sleepyTho.”

In January, Chip announced that the couple was expecting with an Instagram post of himself and Joanna comparing stomachs.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT),” he wrote.

The next day, he shared a tweet joking about how the little one was conceived.

“You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic [JOHNNY SWIM] was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

