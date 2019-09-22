Chef Carl Ruiz’s Last Photo About ‘Heaven’ Has Fans Devastated

Food Network star Chef Carl Ruiz‘s last Instagram photo has since become a place for his fans to share their condolences and sadness after news broke Sunday of his death. Ruiz was famous for appearing on several of Guy Fieri‘s shows and his own YouTube page featuring his reviews of popular restaurant chains. His last Instagram post was a photo of crab cakes from Backfin Blues: Creole de Graw in Havre De Grace, Maryland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Ruiz (@saborchef) on Sep 20, 2019 at 6:51pm PDT

“Delicious Crab Cakes with collard greens and red beans and rice. Heaven,” Ruiz wrote, adding his hashtag “ruizing.” Ruiz shared the post on Friday, hours before his death.

After Ruiz’s friends broke the news, many of his fans rushed to Instagram to share their shock and sadness. Many hoped the news would turn out to be untrue.

“RIP Chef… You will be missed,” one person wrote.

“Please tell me it isn’t true,” another wrote.

“Rest in paradise chef I’m at a loss for words,” another chimed in.

Ruiz’s death was confirmed by several of his famous friends on social media Sunday. Fieri was among those who mourned his death.

“I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef,” Fieri wrote. “Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million. Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

“You taught us how to enjoy every moment to the fullest and not live wondering what if! You are gone way too soon [Ruiz],” chef Jet Tila wrote on Twitter. “I will always be #ruizing! You will be remembered by us all! #RIP my friend. Thank you [Fieri] for bringing Carl into all of our lives.”

According to Ruiz’s friend, social media personality Matt Farah, Ruiz died of a suspected heart attack. He was 44 years old.

“I’m absolutely gutted. Though I only knew Carl for 2 short years, he was my consigliere, my sounding board, my ‘am I crazy?’ Test, and a ride or die friend. Carl was down for anything, at any time,” Farah wrote.

Aside from his work with Fieri, Ruiz had an online following for his Omg Carl’s Food Show YouTube show, in which he took his food expertise to fast food restaurants and casual dining chains. He also opened his New York City restaurant La Cubana in June.

“No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother,” the restaurant staff said in a statement. “Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl’s larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures. His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds.”

