‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Win Creates Rift in Fandom

Marissa Winkour may have dominated her fellow celebs in the Celebrity Big Brother house, winning the first season of the CBS reality show, but not all her fans believe she deserved the win.

The Broadway star took home a $250,000 grand prize after defeating her fellow four houseguests who made it to the finale — Omarosa Manigault, Mark McGrath, Ariadna Gutierrez and Ross Mathews.

Omarosa was evicted in the first hour. In the second, Winkour won the second Head of Household contest, giving her the authority to evict Gutierrez and McGrath on the spot.

This left Winkour and Mathews as the potential winners. The jury, made up of the already evicted houseguests ended up voting the Hairspray star as the winner, although Mathews was coined America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Many fans thought Winkour didn’t deserve her title, however.

How did marissa win #CelebrityBigBrother she didn’t even do anything wtfffffff — Samantha🦋 (@samrykiel) February 26, 2018

Perfectly good season of #CelebrityBigBrother ruined by the outcome. Boooo — 🇨🇦OlympiAnnie🇨🇦🥅🥌⛸⛷ (@ReboundAnnie) February 26, 2018

I don’t hate @MarissaJWinokur but come on. She admitted to riding @helloross coattails to the end. Jury not bitter towards her not bc she “played an honest game” but bc she didn’t play the game! #CelebrityBigBrother — vlr928 (@vlr928) February 26, 2018

I liked Marissa, but Ross got robbed. #CelebrityBigBrother — Big Tuna (@Nick_Brophy) February 26, 2018

Others were happy to see the fan favorite take home the victory.

#celebritybigbrother congrats marissa … ross u wanted it 2 much… ppl root 4 the underdog — SchwaaggaaMonstaar (@DookyTheClown) February 26, 2018

@MarissaJWinokur Congrats on winning #CelebrityBigBrother. You played a great game! 🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️ — Nancy Provenzano⭐️ (@NancyProvenzan1) February 26, 2018

Photo credit: CBS