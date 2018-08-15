Reality

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Win Creates Rift in Fandom

Marissa Winkour may have dominated her fellow celebs in the Celebrity Big Brother house, winning the first season of the CBS reality show, but not all her fans believe she deserved the win.

The Broadway star took home a $250,000 grand prize after defeating her fellow four houseguests who made it to the finale — Omarosa Manigault, Mark McGrath, Ariadna Gutierrez and Ross Mathews.

Omarosa was evicted in the first hour. In the second, Winkour won the second Head of Household contest, giving her the authority to evict Gutierrez and McGrath on the spot.

This left Winkour and Mathews as the potential winners. The jury, made up of the already evicted houseguests ended up voting the Hairspray star as the winner, although Mathews was coined America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Many fans thought Winkour didn’t deserve her title, however.

Others were happy to see the fan favorite take home the victory.

Photo credit: CBS

