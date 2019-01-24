‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Tamar Braxton Dishes on Her Feud With Co-Star Kandi Burruss

The second season of Celebrity Big Brother is bringing Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss’ feud into the forefront.

The singer and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star are living together during the CBS reality competition series, which has led to the ladies working on some of their issues.

During Monday’s season premiere, Braxton opened up in an interview about a past fight the ladies had had when she went on tour with Burruss and her girl group Xscape in 2018.

“We went on tour this time last year together, and had a really big, successful tour,” she said, as PEOPLE reports. “And with Xscape, and myself, and another singer, and like, she ain’t never really liked me like that, you know what I’m sayin’?”

While Braxton claimed the reality star had a general disdain for her, the Xscape singer told a different story. Burruss claimed the feud began after Braxton invited people on tour that had previously said negative things about her in the past.

She also revealed that Braxton had unfollowed her on social media after Burruss made an appearance on talk show The Real.

“When we became guests on the show—co-hosting or whatever—she got upset with us, and unfollowed all of us on social media,” she said. “So that’s what I mean, like, throughout our life, it’s been multiple times where it’s like we’ll be cool, and she’ll get mad. Then she’ll unfollow us, then she’ll decide she back cool, then she’ll get mad and unfollow us.”

Though Braxton initially aimed to play cool with Burruss, and even chose her to be in her team during the show’s first competition, things took a turn during Wednesday’s new episode.

When Braxton tried to pull Burruss aside to talk, she became offended with her reaction.

“I feel like you made comments on things that you didn’t know about and shouldn’t have gotten in between of,” said Braxton, referring to drama in her personal life. “You personally interjected yourself in the situation.”

The ladies then discussed their time on tour together, with Braxton claiming she felt “uncomfortable.” The conversation ended in an aggressive tone after Buruss started to laugh at one of Braxton’s comments, leading to her storming out of the room.

As if things weren’t dramatic enough, Celebrity Big Brother will air its first eviction in the next episode, as well as reveal the reason for Former White House Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci’s mysterious early departure from the series.

Celebrity Big Brother airs its next episode Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.