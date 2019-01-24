‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Power of Veto Turns Ryan Lochte Against Fellow Olympian Lolo Jones

The fate of the Celebrity Big Brother house lies in the hands of retired NFL player Ricky Williams this week, and he has an Olympic-sized feud to deal with.

In Wednesday’s episode of the CBS reality show, the house was reeling after the first Head of Household, Olympian Ryan Lochte, nominated comedian Tom Green and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci for eviction alongside his alliance member, Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, who was automatically nominated for eviction as the other half of Lochte’s Celebrity Power Pair.

Lochte’s decision to put up Scaramucci instead of Dina Lohan, whom he agreed on with the rest of his alliance, immediately put him under scrutiny as being Bennett’s puppet after the actor was protective of his former co-star’s mother.

Olympian Lolo Jones admitted that while Bennett was a solid player while he was on their alliance, it seemed like he was acting without consulting the other members, taking their vote for granted — a point to which singer Tamar Braxton couldn’t agree more.

“I like Jonathan, but he is walking around here all too confident,” she told the camera, hypothesizing that he and Lochte had a Final Two.

Lochte, meanwhile, was turned off by Jones’ new attitude towards him, declaring that he would try and win the Veto competition as well, taking one of his original nominees off the block and putting up his fellow Olympian and ally!

Competing alongside Lochte, Bennett, Scaramucci and Green for the veto were Williams and actor Joey Lawrence. While Lawrence and Williams were determined to hold back and keep a target off his back, the stars up for eviction were pushing themselves to the limit to ensure they could take their fate into their own hands.

Even Bennett, who helped engineer the main alliance, was growing suspicious if he would actually be safe regardless of the outcome after Jones flipped off his and Lochte’s photos on the memory wall ahead of the competition.

Williams managed to pull out a victory, despite playing the cowboy-themed competition pretty casually.

“I didn’t want to win it, but yeehaw I did!” Williams told the cameras. “Now I have to figure out what to do.”

And while Braxton was melting down over her perceived feuding with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, Lochte was working out a deal with Williams to pivot his alliance into an all-male cohort and eliminate Jones.

Williams, meanwhile, told the women what the HOH was planning, with Jones saying she was “gutted” that Lochte was trying to “back stab” her, and the other women immediately turning on the swimmer for what they saw as a betrayal.

In the end, Williams decided not to use his veto, saying it “wasn’t worth it” to get any blood on his hands.

“Fortunately I’m not on the block, but I don’t know who to trust!” Jones said, adding that it might be time for Bennett to leave.

But who will be the first two stars to exit the house?

This season of Celebrity Big Brother will air over 13 episodes, with the finale airing on Feb. 13. The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

