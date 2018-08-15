‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Omarosa Says Hillary Clinton Would Be an ‘Exceptional’ President

During Sunday night’s Celebrity Big Brother, Ross Matthews grilled Omarosa Manigault about her feelings on Hillary Clinton.

Omarosa said she thought Clinton would be an “exceptional” president, she left the former Secretary of State’s campaign early on in the 2016 election cycle.

“Hillary, when we were in the White House, she was an interesting person. She was just a strong woman, she was… she defended her man,” Omarosa told Ross. “She was very engaged and sharp and smart.”

Omarosa then reminded Ross and viewers at home that she actually worked for Clinton’s campaign before joining President Donald Trump. She was part of the “Ready for Hillary” organization, which was not carried over to the “Hillary for America” campaign.

“Then, when it was time to roll it over into the ‘Hillary for America’ campaign, they just completely discarded all of the people who had done work,” she explained. “[It] soured a lot of people. So it wasn’t hard when he called me and said ‘can you be on board?’ because I had just been used and abused by the ‘Ready for Hillary’ organization.”

“I could go down the list of people who were abused and misused by that organization and decided to go a different direction as a result of it,” she added.

At the end of the conversation, Omarosa said she was “looking forward” to tell the story of her life in a memoir.

This was the latest bit of gossip from the 2016 campaign and her time in the White House that the former Apprentice host has shared on Big Brother.

Last week, she said people would be “begging” to have Trump back as president if Vice President Mike Pence became president.

“He is extreme. I’m Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things that are like… I’m like ‘Jesus ain’t saying that,’” Omarosa said of Pence.

In another episode, Brandi Glanville asked Omarosa if she ever slept with Trump. “Hell no,” she replied.

Omarosa also compared Trump to Bill Cosby when Keshia Knight Pulliam asked why she stuck with the president.

“When you’re in the middle of the hurricane, it’s hard to see the destruction on the outer bands,” Omarosa said.

You stood strong by somebody who you have known and have been loyal to … who has supported you, and people judged you for that. But only you know the inner workings of your relationship with Mr. Cosby,” Omarosa told Pulliam. “That’s the same thing with me and Mr. Trump. It’s not something that can be minimized.”