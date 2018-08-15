Omarosa Compares President Trump’s White House to a Plantation on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Omarosa Manigault has not held her tongue on Celebrity Big Brother when it comes to her time working in President Donald Trump’s White House.

The reality star made some explosive comments about her time working for Trump’s administration in a montage of previously unaired clips that will air on Saturday’s recap episode, with one showing Manigault comparing the White House to a plantation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a clip from day 6 of the competition, released by Entertainment Weekly, Manigault tells the other players that she wants to write a book about working for President Trump.

“I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” she said. “He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire. So I’ll probably end up in court for the next… but I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted. All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty — I’ve been defending somebody for so long and I’m now I’m like ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f— up, and that special breed, they’re about to learn all about it.”

She then told the contestants how loyal she was before using an explosive comment to describe her feelings after leaving the administration.

“Ooh, freedom, I’ve been emancipated. I feel like I just got freed off of a plantation,” she said.

The comment about the plantation though didn’t fare too well with watchers, who were not only outraged but believe this week’s new head of household is only saying sensational things to draw attention to herself.

She’s trying to say provocative things, to make the news. Wish she’d stop; she’d be a great BBer without her political quips. — Jodie (@petals1031) February 24, 2018

I REALLY wish she would go crawl back under her rock. — Patti Russell-Campbe (@CampbePatti) February 24, 2018

Oh it wasn’t a plantation when you ran your ass up in there!!! Oh, you thought they loved your ass? @OMAROSA https://t.co/hbObE5if5l — 𝓀𝑒𝓈𝒽𝒶 (@KeshaLundy) February 24, 2018

Did plantations have volunteers expecting political gain and fame❓ — Raymond Fletcher (@Raymondfletch14) February 24, 2018

Interesting when it was reported they dragged her away kicking and screaming …. did she want to stay in the big house? — QueenDee❄️ (@WeezielouJ) February 24, 2018

How can it be a plantation if she was the only black person in there? Its more like a nazi headquarters — Dannyfromtheblockchain (@Dancachine1) February 24, 2018

Later in other clips, Omarosa commented on President Trump using Twitter as a distraction. “He’s never getting off Twitter,” she says.

She also discussed the struggles of feeling alone among Trump’s other advisors. “I was literally the only African-American woman in the senior staff. Nobody knows what I went through. I haven’t even told people some of the horrors I experienced.”

Manigault has answered all kinds of questions from her fellow houseguests during Celebrity Big Brother‘s first season.

“Did you ever sleep with him?” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville asked Manigault after a moment of awkward silence during February 16’s episode.

“Who?” Omarosa replied.

“Trump,” Glanville retorted.

“Hell no!” Manigault said. “Of course not. Brandi that’s horrible.”

The clips will air during Saturday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air its finale Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.