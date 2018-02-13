‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Omarosa Could Be Going Home Next

At the end of Celebrity Big Brother, Omarosa Manigult’s future in the house was put in danger after she was nominated for eviction. The new Head of the Household, Ross Matthews, also nominated Omarosa’s ally, Keshia Knight Pulliam.

This means that during Monday’s live episode on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, there will be a veto challenge. Whoever wins will get to chose who stays and who goes. One of them will follow Chuck Liddell out the door.

The episode included a tense moment during Bowlerina, the game used to decide who would be the next HoH. It involved the house guest spinning around to make a wall go down so they could roll a bowling ball up the ramp and knock over pins. After she could not knock down any of the pins, Omarosa rushed out of the room, complaining of an asthma attack.

News of her health scare, which was filmed on Friday, leaked on Saturday. Fans also know Omarosa came back to the house before the episode aired. Still, the episode included scenes of the other house guests worrying about her health while she was at the hospital.

Thanks to the health scare, Ross seemed genuinely sorry that he nominated Omarosa and Keshia for eviction, but he said he had to do it for the sake of the game.

“I’m not really one to take a challenge sitting down, so I did not miss the opportunity to give Ross a bit of sass back,” Omarosa said. “I’m looking forward to playing in my first veto competition and hopefully taking myself off the block.”

Omarosa is the most high-profile cast member on the first U.S. Celebrity Big Brother. The former Apprentice winner spent part of last year working for President Donald Trump, and said on the show she would not vote for him again.

Quite a few fans at home did not buy her asthma scare and seemed happy she was on the block for eviction.

