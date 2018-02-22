Omarosa Shocked by $23 Bill for Air Force One Snack

Omarosa Manigault revealed on Celebrity Big Brother that although her time on Air Force One was one of the most “surreal” in her life, it came with a hefty price.

The former White House staffer revealed during a chat with her fellow housemates Wednesday what it was like on President Donald Trump‘s plane.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When you fly, they shut down all air traffic,” she said. “All I spent my time on Air Force One doing is calling people just to freak ’em out.”

But Omarosa shocked her fellow reality show contestants when she revealed that “you pay for the food — there’s no free ride in the government.”

She continued, “I got a bill for $23, and I was like ‘I didn’t even eat anything.’ So I called the military aide and was like, ‘Why am I getting a bill?’ He’s like, ‘Well, if you even consume the snacks, you get a flat fee.’”

This was one of the less scandalous comments the former Trump staffer has said about her time in the White House after being forced out in December.

In previous episodes of the CBS show, Omarosa revealed she would never vote for Trump again, “not in a million years.”

“I felt like it was like a call for duty, I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him … Whenever I was accepting a political appointment, it was always about the country,” she told Mathews, adding she was “haunted by tweets every single day.”

She also claimed that no one was able to step in and control Trump’s tweeting, saying, “I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like, ‘Keep her away. Don’t give her access. Don’t let her talk to him.’”

Omarosa also opened up Wednesday about what it was like to visit her hometown of Youngstown, Ohio while on route to a political rally with Trump.

“What little girl grows up in the projects of Youngstown, [then] gets to fly back with the President of the United States on Air Force One and rides down the very streets she grew up in, in a motorcade with the president?” she recalled. “That was one of the most surreal moments.”

The Celebrity Big Brother cast also discussed speculation that Oprah Winfrey would run for president in 2020 in Wednesday’s episode.

Big Time Rush alum James Maslow said he doesn’t think Winfrey would run because she’s “too rich and happy,” but Omarosa disagreed.

“There’s no power like the presidency,” she explained.

But the iconic media personality has said she has “no interest” in the presidency during a January interview with InStyle magazine.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” Winfrey said. “And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Photo credit: CBS