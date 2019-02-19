‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Alum Kandi Burruss Gets Emotional Discussing Andy Cohen’s Advice on Surrogacy

During her time inside the Celebrity Big Brother house, Kandi Burruss had to miss Andy Cohen‘s baby shower — but she revealed this week that even before that, he was teaching her lessons about parenting after having a baby via surrogacy.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been going back and forth on the Bravo show with husband Todd Tucker about whether they want to use a surrogate to have another child. Burruss is mom to 16-year-old daughter Riley from a previous relationship and 3-year-old son Ace with Tucker.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m pretty much an open book. I had to go through the IVF process to get my son, and I have been having some issues or whatever,” the Grammy-winning songstress explained on Busy Tonight on Monday. “And this is something we were discussing, so I felt like, you know what, why hold back? I might as well talk about it. I think it’s important to share.”

The 42-year-old told eponymous host Busy Philipps that before Cohen announced that he was having a baby via surrogacy, she spoke with him about her own decision.

“I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama,’ and he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she’s your baby’s mom is taking away from you,’” Burruss said, fighting back tears. “It made me feel better.”

Once Cohen announced he was expecting a baby, she said he called her right away.

“At the time I didn’t know that he was doing it [having a baby via surrogacy] too. And then when he announced it, he hit me up immediately and said, ‘Now you see why I felt so strongly,’” she added through tears.

“I’m such a crier and I hate it,” Burruss joked when Philipps got her a tissue. “I hate crying in front of anybody.”

Cohen welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, earlier this month. Since Benjamin’s arrival, Cohen has shared several photos of his tiny bundle of joy and even graced the cover of PEOPLE magazine with him.

He named him after his paternal grandfather, Ben Allen, weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and measuring 20 inches at birth. He announced the arrival of the sweet baby with a black and white Instagram photo. “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow,” Cohen captioned the post.

Burruss competed inside the Celebrity Big Brother house in the second season of the show in January and earlier this month. She made it as far as the final five but was evicted last Wednesday with Dina Lohan by Ricky Williams, who ultimately lost to Tamar Braxton by a unanimous vote by all the eliminated houseguests. Braxton became the first African American to ever win Big Brother.

Big Brother will return for its 21st season this summer on CBS. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition has not yet been renewed for a third season.